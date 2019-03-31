Malin Andersson marks first Mother's Day since death of baby daughter

Malin Andersson has said she would have been the “best Mumma” to her daughter Consy as she marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of her child.

The Love Island star’s one-month-old baby girl died in January after being born seven weeks prematurely.

Andersson shared a video clip of the baby in hospital hooked up to machines and wrote: “I would have been the best Mumma to you. I know so. Please check my stories for anyone feeling alone today.”

On her stories, Andersson shared a photograph of herself with her mother, who died in November 2017 of cancer.

In another post she shared a picture of her mother in the hospital and wrote: “Look completely different to how I remember.

“I’m angry you took my little one but I know she’s safe with you. I love you unconditionally. You truly have given me your ultimate strength x.”

Andersson also shared information on charities that offer help to grieving parents and people with mental health issues.

She wrote: “It doesn’t hurt to talk to someone. I am.”

