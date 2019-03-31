Celebrities wish happy Mother's Day to their loved ones

A host of celebrities shared messages about their mothers on social media on Sunday.

Liam Payne paid tribute to his ex Cheryl on Mother’s Day, calling her a “super mum”.

The One Direction star posted a picture on Instagram showing Cheryl when she was expecting their two-year-old son Bear.

Also sharing images of his own mother, Karen, he wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing super mums.

“Not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx.”

Payne was one of many celebrities posting messages about their mothers and the mothers of their children.

Robbie Williams shared a picture of himself cuddling his wife Ayda when she was pregnant, and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mums out there, including this one.”

Geri Halliwell referenced the Spice Girls’ hit Mama, sharing a picture of herself and her mum with the words “Mama I love you”, which is a line in the hit 1997 song.

David Beckham sent a message of love to his own mother Sandra and wife Victoria, mother of his four children.

He wrote on Instagram: “Happy Mother’s Day to 2 of the best mums in the world …

“Two women that lead by example and love with everything they have… myself and my sisters are lucky and so are our beautiful children…

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums in this world.”

Their son Romeo also shared a message to his mother, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world! I love you so much.”

Sir Paul McCartney posted a childhood picture of himself and his brother Mike with their mother, writing: “Happy #MothersDay to mothers everywhere!”

Me and my brother, Mike, with Mum. Happy #MothersDay to mothers everywhere! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/abMweBw0nh — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 31, 2019

The Royal Family Twitter account tweeted photos of the Queen with each of her children.

These photos show The Queen with each of her children. From left to right, with The Prince of Wales in 1950 at @ClarenceHouse, with The Princess Royal in Balmoral in 1955, @TheDukeOfYork in 1960 also in Balmoral and holding Prince Edward in 1965 in Windsor. #MothersDay — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 31, 2019

Clarence House tweeted a picture of the Queen with the Prince of Wales – who is known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland – at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September, adding: “Wishing you a happy Mothering Sunday. #MothersDay.

Wishing you a happy Mothering Sunday. #MothersDay The Queen and The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) attend the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September 2018. pic.twitter.com/FBpV1LCoGw — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 31, 2019

And Princess Eugenie described her mother Sarah, the Duchess of York, as “spectacular” in a post on Instagram.

Frank Bruno penned a heartfelt message to his mother Lynette, who died in 2016, and “all the mums, step mums [and] dads that play mums”.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day Mum, Not a day goes by I don’t think of you, always in my heart & greatly missed.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums, step mums, dads that play mums. Relax you deserve it & thinking of those like myself who can’t share the day with their mum #Mothersday.”

Happy Mother’s Day Mum, Not a day goes by I don’t think of you ,always in my heart & greatly missed 🙏🏽 Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums, step mums, dads that play mums. Relax you deserve it 💞 & thinking of those like myself who can’t share the day with their mum 🙏🏽 #Mothersday pic.twitter.com/wLtk50mppu — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) March 31, 2019

Presenter Davina McCall posted a lengthy tribute to her stepmum, saying “mothers come in all guises”.

She said: “They don’t have to be biologically connected to you.

“My birth mother wasn’t a mum to me. But two women filled that role. Pippy, my grandma and this lady.

“This is Gaby. She is my step mum, she has been since I was six.

“Being a stepmum has its challenges… but for me .. (my real mum was an alcoholic ) she was my very much needed stability.

“I went to live with Gaby and my Dad when I was 13 and a couple of years later started going off the rails. She was always there, solid, a rock…. and has continued to be throughout my life.

“She gave me my gorgeous little sis and is the most phenomenal wife to my Dad (who has Alzheimers) So Gaby, Im so proud to call you mum . Thank you for everything. i love you.”

Jamie Oliver shared a series of childhood family photographs as he paid tribute to his mother Sally.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mum @sally__oliver,” he said.

“What a great childhood I was able to enjoy full of love and fun thank you mum your the best forever grateful X.”

© Press Association 2019