Rio Ferdinand thanks fiancee for keeping wife's memory alive for their children

31st Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The former footballer's wife died in 2015.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Rio Ferdinand has posted a message to his fiancee Kate Wright on Mother’s Day, thanking her for keeping the memory of his late wife alive for their children.

The former footballer’s wife Rebecca died in 2015 at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

The father-of-three got engaged to former Towie star Wright last year.

Sharing some family photos on Instagram, Ferdinand wrote: “Thank you for all you do for the little munchkins.

“From keeping their mums memory alive, to constantly putting smiles on their faces.

“Love u.”

Ferdinand and Wright announced their engagement in November.

They posted their happy news on social media, sharing a picture of them hugging while Ferdinand’s children – Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven – looked on.

