Blue Planet Live viewers upset as seagull snaps up baby turtle

The series explored the state of our oceans.

Blue Planet Live viewers were shocked when the series ended with a baby turtle being snapped up by a seagull.

The BBC One nature series about the health of our oceans concluded on Sunday night.

One of the final scenes saw a group of baby turtles being released back into the sea.

As fans watched, a seagull could be seen picking one up.

Many viewers posted messages on Twitter saying they were horrified.

“Can’t believe that seagull took the baby turtle. I’m traumatised,” said one.

Another person tweeted: “Just watching Blue Planet Live there. Releasing these wee endangered turtles into the wild and saying how we have to do our bit to protect them.

“Spat my tea out when a seagull ran off with one!”

BBC presenter Jen Bartram tweeted: “BLUE PLANET LIVE I CANNOT DEAL WITH SEEING A BABY TURTLE RELEASED INTO THE JAWS OF A SEAGULL.”

“Oh god no, GOD NO, in a live segment on #blueplanetlive specifically about little baby turtles going into the ocean a seagull swooped in and took one,” said another viewer.

Another person said: “Traumatised by the seagull picking up and walking off with a turtle hatchling as your broadcaster spoke to camera about the importance of preservation and protecting them from predators!”

One viewer asked: “Please tell us you caught that bloody seagull from making off with the turtle?

“The whole World will never sleep until our minds are at rest!”

The Blue Planet spin-off was presented by Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall.

