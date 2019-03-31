Line Of Duty fans shocked as character meets grisly end in fifth series opener

Line Of Duty viewers have told of their shock after Pc Maneet Bindra was killed off in the opening episode of the fifth series.

Maneet (Maya Sondhi) was kidnapped and had her throat cut after it was revealed that she was actually an informant who had been slipping information to a crime group.

The grisly scene capped a dramatic first instalment which focused on the hijacking of a van carrying drugs.

Although the BBC crime drama’s creator Jed Mercurio is no stranger to killing off his characters, fans were surprised to see the end of Maneet, who joined the show in 2016.

“Can’t believe they killed Maneet,” said on person on Twitter.

“THEY KILLED MANEET, I’M RAGING,” said another.

One fan tweeted: “’When did you know that all hope was lost for Britain?’ ‘When they killed off Maneet in #LineofDuty. It broke us’.”

“No, No, No #LineOfDuty @jed_mercurio you can’t finally bring Maneet out from the corner of the office and then do that to her!!!!!!” said another person.

“What am I saying – you’re Line of Duty, of course you can do this – but I still don’t like it!!!”

“I was about to say how glad I was that Maneet was getting so much screen time & a good storyline & then they killed her off,” posted another disappointed viewer.

Line Of Duty continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019