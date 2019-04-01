Amy Jackson had 'no idea' about unplanned pregnancy

The Bollywood actress said it has brought a new closeness to her relationship.

Amy Jackson has said her unexpected pregnancy provided a “different closeness” to her fiance George Panayiotou.

The Bollywood star, 27, who got engaged to the property developer, 31, at New Year, is 15 weeks pregnant with her first child.

She told Hello! magazine: “It was totally unplanned. We had no idea.

“We’re at that stage where we’re definitely ready for it. I don’t think you can ever plan something perfectly, but we’re in such a good place.

“We’re happy together, we have a beautiful home and we’re excited to be a mum and dad.”

The couple met in 2015 and Jackson added: “We know each other pretty well – the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between.

“We were inseparable before, but this is a different closeness.”

The actress said she is looking forward to taking a break from work while she welcomes her first child, saying: “It’s important to have your own career and identity, but it’s nice to have this time to think about what’s next.

“I’ve always gone from one film to the next so I’m using this as a bit of respite – for now.”

Jackson announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day, writing on Instagram: “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love.

“We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

