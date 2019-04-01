Kiefer Sutherland cried when he discovered father Donald's career

The actor said he was overwhelmed by embarrassment

Kiefer Sutherland said he broke down in tears after discovering his father’s acting work.

The actor said he was unaware of his father Donald’s career, and the “extraordinary” work he had done on projects like MASH and Don’t Look Now.

Kiefer said when he was old enough to watch his father’s films, he broke down in tears during an emotional phone call to apologise for his ignorance.

Speaking to The Big Issue, the star of 24 and The Lost Boys said he was overcome with embarrassment at his lack of appreciation for his father’s career.

He said: “Growing up, I didn’t have much contact with my father. And I couldn’t go to the movie theatre to see MASH or 1900, or Fellini’s Casanova – they were adult films.

Donald Sutherland’s acting was a mystery to his son (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“Then when I was 18 they started bringing out video tapes and I sat down and watched his films.

“They were extraordinary. I called him up and I actually cried on the phone, I was so embarrassed that I didn’t know what an important actor he was. And I considered myself a serious actor.

“So that was very embarrassing and I apologised for that and he was so sweet, he said ‘Oh my God, that’s okay, it’s not your fault, how would you know?’”

The full interview can be read in The Big Issue, available today.

© Press Association 2019