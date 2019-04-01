Goldfinger actress Tania Mallet dies aged 77

Goldfinger actress Tania Mallet has died aged 77, it has been announced.

A cousin of Dame Helen Mirren, Mallet played Tilly Masterson alongside Sir Sean Connery’s James Bond in the 1964 classic.

Her death was announced on the official 007 Twitter account.

“We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away,” a tweet said.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

According to a biography on Imdb, Blackpool-born Mallet was working as a model when she was cast as Masterson by Albert “Cubby” Broccoli.

However, instead of pursuing a career in acting after her blockbuster turn, she returned to modelling.

She was related to Dame Helen through her mother, whose younger brother was The Queen actress’s father.

