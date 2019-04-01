Sir Mick Jagger spotted for first time since tour postponed

The veteran rock star was seen on his feet and smiling.

Sir Mick Jagger has been spotted for the first time since it was revealed that illness had forced the Rolling Stones to postpone a string of concerts in the US and Canada.

The 75-year-old rock veteran was seen on his feet and smiling on a hotel balcony in Miami on Sunday.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The previous day, the band said Sir Mick had been advised by doctors that he should not go on tour as he needed “medical treatment”, although he was expected to make a “complete recovery”.

We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick 💪 ~ thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us 🎸🎶🎤 🎸🎶 @RollingStones — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 30, 2019

In a post on Twitter, the singer said he was “devastated” to let down fans and insisted he would be “working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can”.

Bandmate Keith Richards said it was a “big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of”, tweeting: “Mick, we are always there for you!”

A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you! — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 30, 2019

The band were due to kick off the US and Canada leg of their No Filter tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on April 20, finishing at the Burl’s Creek Even Grounds in Ontario, Canada, on June 29.

