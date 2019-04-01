Sir Mick Jagger spotted for first time since tour postponed

1st Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The veteran rock star was seen on his feet and smiling.

Rolling Stones gig

Sir Mick Jagger has been spotted for the first time since it was revealed that illness had forced the Rolling Stones to postpone a string of concerts in the US and Canada.

The 75-year-old rock veteran was seen on his feet and smiling on a hotel balcony in Miami on Sunday.

The previous day, the band said Sir Mick had been advised by doctors that he should not go on tour as he needed “medical treatment”, although he was expected to make a “complete recovery”.

In a post on Twitter, the singer said he was “devastated” to let down fans and insisted he would be “working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can”.

Bandmate Keith Richards said it was a “big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of”, tweeting: “Mick, we are always there for you!”

The band were due to kick off the US and Canada leg of their No Filter tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on April 20, finishing at the Burl’s Creek Even Grounds in Ontario, Canada, on June 29.

