Michael Ball scores first solo number one album in 27 years

The singer said the accolade is the 'icing on the cake'.

Michael Ball has said that landing his first solo number one album in 27 years is one of the “greatest highlights” of his career.

The singer’s new album, Coming Home To You, has debuted at the top of the charts this week, knocking last week’s number one, Singing To Strangers by Jack Savoretti, down to second place.

It marks the first solo number one album for Ball since his self-titled debut in 1992, and his fourth number one overall following two chart-topping collaborations with Alfie Boe.

Ball, 56, told OfficialCharts.com: “It’s the most exciting news! Thank you so much for supporting the album, to all the fans who’ve connected with it and bought it. I’m so proud of it.

“The hard work has all been worth it and this has been one of the greatest highlights of my career – and, let’s face it, it’s been a long career.

“So this is just the icing on the cake. Amazing!”

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has retained its top five spot and is at number three this week, ahead of Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive at number four and George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s in fifth place.

Other new additions to the top 40 this week include Motley Crue’s soundtrack to their Netflix biopic, in at number 32, and Bonnie Tyler’s 17th album, Between The Earth And The Stars, in at number 34.

Over in the singles chart, Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi has notched up a fifth consecutive week at the top.

His single, Someone You Loved, ended the week more than 11,000 combined sales ahead of the closest competitor, the Official Charts Company said.

Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man is at second place for the fifth week in a row.

Just You And I by Walker is at number three, Sucker by the Jonas Brothers is at number four, and Ariana Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored rounds off the top five.

© Press Association 2019