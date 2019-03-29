Ed Sheeran's pond inspected after 'swimming pool' claim by neighbours

Investigators found 'no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond'.

A team sent to investigate Ed Sheeran’s pond after neighbours claimed it was actually a swimming pool have found “no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond”.

The pond was built on the pop star’s Suffolk estate with planning permission for it to be used only for wildlife and not for swimming or any other recreational leisure activity.

But neighbours wrote to the local council claiming the pond could be used for swimming.

Andrew Cattee said that “what was initially a wildlife pond has become a recreational swimming pond, now with the addition of steps, handrail and jetty”.

Tony Robinson wrote: “I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a ‘wild lifestyle’ rather than actual ‘wildlife’!”

A council team found no evidence that a pond on Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk estate is not a wildlife pond (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Suffolk Coastal District Council spokesman said: “As a result of the concerns raised, Suffolk Coastal’s Planning Enforcement Team visited the premises.

“There was no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond, as plants are growing in and around it, or that the planning conditions had been broken.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

A planning application submitted on behalf of the 28-year-old singer-songwriter claimed a jetty and two sets of steps would “form interest to the pond” and enable access “in the event of maintenance and emergency”.

Plans to build a Saxon-style chapel on Sheeran’s estate were rejected last year after a wildlife group voiced concerns about the possible impact on great crested newts.

© Press Association 2019