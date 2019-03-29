Musical version of hit film Big to premiere in West End

Jay McGuiness will star in the role made famous by Tom Hanks.

A musical adaptation of the hit film Big will premiere in the West End in September.

The show will star Jay McGuiness as Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who finds himself trapped inside an adult’s body.

It is a role made famous by Tom Hanks in the 1988 film directed by Penny Marshall.

McGuiness, best known as a member of boy band The Wanted and the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2015, first played the role at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in 2016.

The show follows Josh as a child who longs to be big and and when a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself forced to live and work in a grown-up world where his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.

The music for the show has been written by David Shire, with lyrics by Richard Maltby and a book by John Weidman.

The show will premiere in the West End at the Dominion Theatre for a nine-week season from September 6 to November 2 2019, with a gala night in aid of charity Make-A-Wish on September 17.

