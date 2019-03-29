Keith Duffy taken to hospital on Boyzone tour

29th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer fell ill in Bangkok, Thailand.

British Soap Awards - London

Keith Duffy has been taken to hospital after falling ill while on tour with Boyzone.

The Irish boy band were due to perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday but had to go on stage a man down.

Duffy, 44, was taken to hospital “on the advice of the local medical team”, a statement said.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account said: “Our brother will be back on his feet as soon as possible and we thank you for all your wonderful support in the meantime.”

Boyzone, also consisting of Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch, are on a farewell tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

They are next scheduled to perform in Perth, Australia, on March 30. It is unclear if Duffy will be performing.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss

Africa's big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why...
Africa's big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why...

Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese
Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade

Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
How to make your home an Instagram hit in 6 simple steps

How to make your home an Instagram hit in 6 simple steps
Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad

Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad
Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad

Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss