Miley Cyrus channels Hannah Montana with new blonde haircut

29th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Cyrus said: 'It was so hard going back and forth, I just decided I'll be Hannah forever'.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus channelled Hannah Montana and showed off her new blonde hair inspired by her TV alter ego.

The pop star found fame while playing the teenager who lives a double life in the hit Disney Channel show and went back to her roots to recreate the look.

Cyrus took to her Instagram story to show off her new hair, after earlier teasing fans with a video of her head covered in foil.

Explaining the change, the 26-year-old said: “It was so hard going back and forth, I just decided I’ll be Hannah forever.”

Another selfie was captioned “icons only” while Cyrus also posted a 10-year challenge, contrasting her new look with that of Montana.

Cyrus also shared a video of herself singing along to the Hannah Montana opening theme, The Best Of Both Worlds.

Hannah Montana, which this week celebrated its 13th anniversary, featured Cyrus in the title role as a teenager juggling her school work while secretly being a famous pop star.

It catapulted Cyrus to fame and spawned a film.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade

Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad
Love Island's Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad

Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss
Fleabag doesn't attract enough viewers to be shown on ITV, says boss

Africa's big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why...

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned
Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese

Waitrose has just won Easter with a hot cross bun-flavoured cheese
Why this stock photo collection with non-binary models is so important

Why this stock photo collection with non-binary models is so important
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Beige is spring's biggest colour trend - here's how to style the neutral shade