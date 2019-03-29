Ronan Keating says Boyzone and Spice Girls duet would have been good

Boyzone are currently on their farewell tour.

Ronan Keating has said he would like Boyzone to have duetted with the Spice Girls.

The Irish singer also revealed he would have loved to make music with the late George Michael, whom he described as his “musical hero”.

Talking about Magic Radio’s new 90s album, which features 26 chart-topping hits from the era including songs from Boyzone, Natalie Imbruglia and The Corrs, the 42-year-old said he would love to have collaborated with Michael.

He said: “George Michael, for me, he’s my musical hero. I grew up listening to Wham! He became a friend and we did other things, we did a TV show (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?), he was just the best of the best. He was the greatest for me.”

“It would also have been good to … Boyzone and the Spice Girls together would have been good”, he added, while talking through the track listing for Magic 90s.

Boyzone are currently on their Thank You & Goodnight farewell tour, which also marks the band’s 25th anniversary.

The band – made up of Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy – are next due to perform in Australia on March 30.

However, Duffy was taken to hospital after falling ill before their gig in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday night and it was uncertain if he would be taking part.

Ronan Keating on stage in Belfast as part of the band’s Thank You & Goodnight farewell tour (PA)

Keating said: “It’s been really lovely, the tour is phenomenal, but it has been bitter sweet. It’s emotional, we’re saying goodbye finally, but it’s tough to do it at times”.

The Magic 90s album is released today on UMOD.

