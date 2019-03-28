Peabody award sees Rita Moreno become third member of PEGOT club

28th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The West Side Story star joins director Mike Nichols and Barbra Streisand.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno is becoming the third member of the PEGOT club after winning yet another award.

The Peabody Awards on Thursday announced it will honour the actress, singer and dancer with the career achievement award.

That means the 87-year-old will become the third person to achieve PEGOT status by winning a Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

She joins Barbra Streisand and Mike Nichols in holding the distinction.

Theatre – ‘She Loves Me’ – Lyric Theatre – London
Rita Moreno is swept off her feet by Gary Miller at a rehearsal for She Loves Me at the Lyric Theatre (Archive/PA)

Moreno gained widespread fame in the film West Side Story.

She will be honoured at the Peabodys’ annual gala in New York City on May 18.

The Peabody Awards will announce nominees for its 78th awards in TV, radio and digital media on April 9.

Film director Mike Nichols and entertainer Barbra Streisand are the other PEGOT winners.

