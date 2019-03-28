Simon Cowell is not holding us to ransom, says ITV chief

Ratings for The X Factor have been falling.

Simon Cowell is “not holding us to ransom”, the boss of ITV has said.

Carolyn McCall was asked whether the music and TV guru had told the broadcaster that it could only have Britain’s Got Talent if it signed up for more of The X Factor.

The X Factor has been hit by falling ratings and Cowell is planning a revamp, said to include an all-star edition with former contestants.

It’s not a struggle for us to sell X Factor.

McCall told the Broadcasting Press Guild: “I don’t think he’s holding us to ransom…

“He wants to work with us and we want his shows and Simon is more than aware, he wants The X Factor to be transformed in some ways.

“He is the one who will drive that. It’s his show.

“It could be very interesting to see what he brings to that this year. It will run in the autumn. We’ve been saying we’d like to see it changed…

“Compared to what it was, it’s massively down”, but she said: “We don’t have any problems sponsoring X Factor… There are people lining up to sponsor it.

“It’s not a struggle for us to sell X Factor.”

