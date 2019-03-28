Susan Calman to voice new Caledonian Sleeper announcements

The Strictly star, who filmed a segment on the train during her time on the show, will voice all scheduled notifications between Scotland and London.

Susan Calman has been announced as the voice of the new Caledonian Sleeper trains due to launch later this year.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will voice all scheduled announcements on the trains between London and Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William.

A new Caledonian Sleeper fleet is due to launch in May, having been delayed from April 2018 and again in October.

Five hours in London, a lot of dancing, now for the @CalSleeper home. Socks and pyjamas glamour shot as per usual. pic.twitter.com/ujDjQNecKZ — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) March 11, 2019

She said: “I spend almost as much time on the Caledonian Sleeper as I do in my own house and so it was a great pleasure to give voice to the new trains.

“I look forward to being woken up by myself. Although it might give me a fright occasionally.”

Earlier this year, 16 new carriages were trialled from Scotland to London Euston ahead of the rollout.

They will provide a hotel-style key card entry system, more accessible rooms, charging panels and Wi-Fi throughout the train.

Room options include a double bed with an en-suite, solo or twin club rooms with an en-suite, a classic room with a solo or twin bed, as well as comfort seats and rooms for passengers with reduced mobility.

The new fleet of Caledonian Sleeper trains is expected to be rolled out by the end of May 2019 (Caledonian Sleeper/PA)

Ryan Flaherty, managing director of Serco, which operates the overnight service, said: “Susan is the perfect fit as the voice of Caledonian Sleeper.

“Like us, she has a real sense of adventure and is completely at home travelling around Scotland.

“Our ambition with our new trains is to deliver a timeless experience for guests and I know Susan is thrilled to be part of such a huge change to the service.

“We’re firmly on the final countdown now and I cannot wait for guests to step on board and see the new Caledonian Sleeper for the first time.”

