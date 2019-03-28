Luke Goss 'blown away' by Bafta nods for Bros documentary

Bros: After The Screaming Stops picked up three nominations.

Luke Goss has said he was “blown away” after the hit documentary about his band Bros was nominated for three Baftas.

Bros: After The Screaming Stops proved to be such an unlikely iPlayer hit that TV bosses decided to broadcast it on BBC Two.

Comments in the film on everything from hindsight and the meaning of home to superstition by twins Matt and Luke Goss prompted giggles from viewers and were mocked online.

The documentary followed the brothers, briefly one of the biggest bands in the world, before they reunited for two 30th anniversary gigs.

It initially aired on BBC Four in December and became a huge talking point, with viewers searching it out on iPlayer.

It has been nominated for the best specialist factual programme at the Baftas, as well as gongs for directing and editing.

Nominated for the Specialist Factual award 🏆👀 📺 Bros: After the Screaming Stops 📺 Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage 📺 Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley 📺 Superkids: Breaking Away From Care #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/uLKwvDCSNP — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 28, 2019

Luke wrote on Twitter: “What an amazing day…just got a call. ⁦@BAFTA⁩ just announced our film received 3 nominations!

“Blown away! #BAFTA have made our night! ⁦@mattgoss⁩ Congrats brother. Sincerely honored!”

Other nominees also celebrated their recognition, with Louis Theroux – nominated for the best factual series prize for Louis Theroux’s Altered States – writing: “Very proud to be part of the #alteredstates team. Congrats all round for the nom.”

Very proud to be part of the #alteredstates team. Congrats all round for the nom. https://t.co/HwrQbCEiif — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) March 28, 2019

Author David Nicholls, who penned six-time nominee Patrick Melrose, wrote: “Delighted by the six #BAFTATV nominations for #PatrickMelrose, and to find ourselves nestling amongst so many fine programmes.

“Particularly pleased to see #BenedictCumberbatch nominated for that incredible performance. Thank you, @BAFTA.”

Delighted by the six #BAFTATV nominations for #PatrickMelrose, and to find ourselves nestling amongst so many fine programmes. Particularly pleased to see #BenedictCumberbatch nominated for that incredible performance. Thank you, @BAFTA — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) March 28, 2019

Playwright Jack Thorne, who wrote Channel 4 drama Kiri – which is nominated for best mini-series while star Lucian Msamati is nominated for leading actor – wrote: “Never know what to say about these things, so mostly never say anything, but this means a lot and so chuffed Lucian was nominated too.”

Never know what to say about these things, so mostly never say anything, but this means a lot and so chuffed Lucian was nominated too. https://t.co/p5ccw6JTep — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) March 28, 2019

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who stars opposite Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo in Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip, shared a photo of the trio and wrote: “#gordonginoandfred has been nominated for a #bafta #baftatv What fun we had! thank you for your support.”

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards will be handed out on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.

