John Simm joins Game Of Thrones prequel

27th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The prequel is set thousands of years before the events of the main storyline.

John Simm

English actor John Simm has joined the cast of the Game Of Thrones prequel.

The 48-year-old star – whose television credits include Doctor Who and Strangers – has landed a series regular role on the HBO programme, Deadline reported.

Marquis Rodriguez, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan and Dixie Egerickx have also joined the cast.

They join previously announced stars including Naomi Watts, who headlines as a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret, and Poldark’s Josh Whitehouse.

Naomi Watts on the red carpet
Naomi Watts (PA)

The Game Of Thrones prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of the main storyline, with HBO saying it “chronicles the world’s descent from the Age Of Heroes into its darkest hour”.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, which stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, is due to air in April.

© Press Association 2019

