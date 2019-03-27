Game Of Thrones documentary to air after series ends

27th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The programme documents the making of the last season of the drama.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones

HBO has announced that a Game Of Thrones documentary will air at the end of the hit fantasy series.

Entitled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the two-hour programme will be unveiled a week after the upcoming eighth and final series.

The documentary was directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, who spent a year on the set of the drama chronicling the making of its last season.

It follows the cast and crew as they contend with issues such as extreme weather, tight deadlines and fans desperate for spoilers.

HBO said the show “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland”.

The final series of Game Of Thrones starts on April 15.

© Press Association 2019

