Final trailer for Killing Eve series two released

The game of cat and mouse commences in the second series of the tense drama.

Killer Villanelle is back on the run in a dramatic new trailer for the second series of Killing Eve.

The clip shows the cold-hearted assassin (Jodie Comer) in a hospital bed, where she has presumably been recovering after being stabbed by MI5 officer Eve (Sandra Oh) at the end of series one.

She forces herself to get up and disguises herself as a doctor so she can slip out unnoticed and get back to the game of cat and mouse she has been playing with Eve.

“Sometimes when you love someone you will do crazy things,” she narrates.

We know you can't get enough. Join the Obsession. #KillingEve Season 2 Premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_tv. pic.twitter.com/lJbowVCYko — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) March 27, 2019

Eve is then seen back on the hunt for the killer.

“If Villanelle is alive, you need to find her,” her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) says.

The trailer – the last ahead of the upcoming series – also shows Eve receiving funeral flowers spelling out her own name.

The show will return to US channel BBC America on April 7.

The UK air date has yet to be announced.

© Press Association 2019