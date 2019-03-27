Technical issues affect Blue Planet Live whale segment

Chris Packham was looking for whales in Baja in Mexico.

Wednesday night’s episode of the Blue Planet spin-off – which explores the state of our oceans – saw presenter Chris Packham travel off the coast of Baja, Mexico.

Packham was intending to show viewers something called a Snot Bot, a device that collects whales’ nasal mucus, which can provide a lot of information about their health.

However, the piece was repeatedly interrupted by technical issues, with the sound cutting out and the picture freezing.

SnotBot: collecting whale snot in the name of science. #BluePlanetLive pic.twitter.com/lGsIU9zBGc — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) March 27, 2019

The programme then had to cut to Packham’s fellow presenters Steve Backshall, who was exploring a Caribbean wreck, and Liz Bonnin, who was in Australia investigating how temperature rises were affecting the Great Barrier Reef.

“Chris unfortunately is breaking up,” Bonnin told viewers.

“We are stretching the limits of our technology here with all the weathers and the distances!”

As the programme came to an end, Packham told viewers he hoped the signal would be better on Thursday’s show.

Blue Planet Live continues on BBC One.

