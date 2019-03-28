Tiffany lashes out at Sonia after being caught stealing in new EastEnders pics

28th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The schoolgirl has been trying to help gang leader Evie Steele.

EastEnders

Tiffany Butcher delivers a stinging slap to her aunt Sonia Fowler in new EastEnders pictures.

The schoolgirl, played by Maisie Smith, resorts to desperate measures and steals from Sonia and Dot Branning (June Brown) to help gang leader Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso), who owes money to her drug dealer bosses.

Sonia tries to stop Tiffany leaving (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

The two girls have been hiding together and Tiffany is determined to get her hands on cash to keep them both safe.

But as she steals money and some of Dot’s jewellery, she is caught in the act by Sonia, played by Natalie Cassidy.

Put on the spot, Tiffany can be seen lashing out at her aunt as Sonia tries to stop her from leaving.

The episode airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on March 28.

© Press Association 2019

