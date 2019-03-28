Kate Beckinsale opens up on relationship with Pete Davidson

The couple were first rumoured to be together in January.

Kate Beckinsale has opened up on her relationship with Pete Davidson and said the comedian comes with his own “bag of mischief”.

The 45-year-old actress started dating the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star earlier this year.

He was previously in a high-profile relationship with the singer Ariana Grande.

The age gap between the pair has been a talking point while they also hit the headlines after performing a public display of affection at an ice hockey game in March.

Kate Beckinsale has admitted she would like more privacy (Ian West/PA)

London-born Beckinsale told the Los Angeles Times she did not expect her relationship with Davidson to garner so much interest.

She said: “I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Beckinsale, who did not address Davidson by name in the interview, admitted she would prefer more privacy.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house,” she said. “It’s a little old-fashioned to have a woman’s personal life (looked at in that way).

“It’s a little bit tired.”

© Press Association 2019