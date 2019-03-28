Hilary Duff stars as pregnant Sharon Tate in trailer for film about tragic star

The Haunting Of Sharon Tate is set to be released in April.

Fans were given a glimpse at Hilary Duff as a pregnant Sharon Tate in a clip from an upcoming film about the murdered film star.

Duff is appearing in thriller The Haunting Of Sharon Tate, which explores the actress’s life in the months before her death at the hands of the Charles Manson cult in 1969.

Stone, who was expecting her first child with husband Roman Polanski when she was killed, was one of Hollywood’s most promising stars at the time of her death.

WATCH: Hilary Duff Stars as a Pregnant Sharon Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate Clip https://t.co/IZn7PiV3Ui — People (@people) March 27, 2019

A clip of the film was released to People on Wednesday, showing 31-year-old Duff in character cradling a baby bump while speaking to friends.

She discusses missing film director Polanski, explaining he is in London finishing a script.

“He promised he’s going to be home before the baby arrives,” she said.

In the film, Tate is haunted by visions of her death and finds herself encountering members of the Manson Family.

It also stars Jonathan Bennett, Bella Papa and Ben Mellish as Charles Manson.

The Haunting Of Sharon Tate is not the only film coming out this year to feature the tragic actress.

Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will star Australian Margot Robbie in the role.

The Haunting Of Sharon Tate will be released in the US on April 5. No UK date has been announced.

© Press Association 2019