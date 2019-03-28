Jussie Smollett's lawyer accuses authorities of a 'campaign' against the actor

Smollett had been accused of making a false police report but prosecutors dropped the charges.

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer has accused authorities of “continuing their campaign” against the actor despite prosecutors dropping all charges against him.

Patricia Brown Holmes said the “the case is closed” and that “no public official has the right to violate” her client’s “due process rights.”

Holmes said Smollet “is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law”, adding: “We respectfully request all government agencies involved live up to the ethical tenants of their office.

“The case was dismissed. We should all allow Mr Smollett to move on with his life as a free citizen.”

Actor Jussie Smollett, right, stands next to his attorney Patrica Brown Holmes (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

It comes after authorities said they still believe Smollett filed a false police report alleging he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January.

Chicago mayor Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the dropping of charges “a whitewash of justice” and lashed out at Smollett for dragging the city’s reputation “through the mud”.

The 36-year-old Empire actor had alleged two men beat him up and put a noose around his neck on January 29.

Police accused him of making it up and he was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct. Earlier this week prosecutors dropped all charges.

Cook County first assistant state’s attorney Joseph Magats told reporters that prosecutors dropped the case because Smollett forfeited a 10,000 dollar (£7,600) bond payment and carried out community service.

Smollett insists he is innocent. Prosecutors alleged at the time he staged a false attack because he was unhappy with his salary on musical drama Empire and wanted to raise his profile.

