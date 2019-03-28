Ariana Grande teases new music and explains hectic release schedule

The pop star is currently on her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande has teased new music and explained her hectic release schedule.

The pop star is currently on the road for her Sweetener World Tour but tweeted to say she wanted to “drop” a track on Thursday with songwriter Victoria Monet.

Grande’s output has increased in the last year and she released two albums – Sweetener and Thank U, Next – within six months of each other. In contrast, she released three albums over the previous five years.

Ariana Grande has teased new music (PA)

Explaining her decision to keep up the frenetic release schedule, Grande said it feels “sm (so much) healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding”.

The 25-year-old added: “Regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc (because) it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w (with). these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down.”

Grande expanded on her thinking in an Instagram post, saying her first few years in the music industry damaged her mental health and she felt freed by being able to release music whenever she wants.

Ariana Grande said her early experiences in the music industry damaged her mental health (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Just saying. Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases. The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy. I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up.

“It was so much. It was worth it and i am grateful for everything i learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course.

“But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah… If I feel like I’m able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?

“It’s a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs.”

Grande is currently on the US leg of her Sweetener tour. She is due to arrive in the UK in August.

© Press Association 2019