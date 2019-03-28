Bafta TV nominations list

The nods celebrate a wide range of British television.

Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal have dominated the nominations for the Bafta TV awards.

Here are the the nods in the major categories:

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4)

The Last Leg (Channel 4)

A League Of Their Own (Sky One)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Big Narstie (Ian West/PA)

Current affairs

Football’s Wall Of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations) (Al Jazeera English)

Iran Unveiled: Taking On The Ayatollahs (Exposure) (ITV)

Massacre at Ballymurphy (Channel 4)

Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches) (Channel 4)

Drama series

Bodyguard (BBC One)

Informer (BBC One)

Killing Eve (BBC One)

Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard (Des Willie/BBC)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Rachel Parris – The Mash Report (BBC Two)

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton winning Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Factual series

24 Hours In A&E (Channel 4)

Life And Death Row: The Mass Execution (BBC Three)

Louis Theroux’s Altered States (BBC Two)

Prison (Channel 4)

Features

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip (ITV)

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)

Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One)

The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Three)

Jessica Hynes – There She Goes (BBC Four)

Julia Davis – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)

Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)

International

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis (BBC Four)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Channel 4)

Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) (BBC Two)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic)

Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)

Hugh Grant with Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Leading actress

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)

Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Live event

Open Heart Surgery: Live (Channel 5)

Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance (BBC One)

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC One)

Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4)

Harry and Meghan during their wedding service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Alex Macqueen – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)

Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Peter Mullan – Mum (BBC Two)

Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9 (BBC Two)

Mini-series

A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kiri (Channel 4)

Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic)

News coverage

Bullying And Harassment In The House of Commons (Newsnight) (BBC Two)

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge (ITV)

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive (ITV)

Reality & constructed factual

Dragon’s Den (BBC Two)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds (Channel 4)

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night (ITV)

Scripted comedy

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Mum (BBC Two)

Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)

Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Short form programme

Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women’s Lives) (BBC Four)

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC iPlayer)

Missed Call (Real Stories)

Wonderdate (BBC iPlayer)

Single documentary

Driven: The Billy Monger Story (BBC Three)

Gun No. 6 (BBC Two)

My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me (BBC One)

School For Stammerers (ITV)

Single drama

Bandersnatch – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Care (BBC One)

Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)

Through The Gates (On The Edge) (Channel 4)

Soap & continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Hollyoaks

Specialist factual

Bros: After The Screaming Stops (BBC Four)

Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage (Channel 4)

Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley (BBC One)

Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Channel 4)

Sport

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England (BBC One)

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden (BBC One)

England’s Test Cricket – Cook’s Farwell (Sky Sports Cricket)

Winter Olympics (BBC Two)

Supporting actor

Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting actress

Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

© Press Association 2019