Bafta TV nominations list

Bafta TV nominations list28th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The nods celebrate a wide range of British television.
Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal have dominated the nominations for the Bafta TV awards.
Here are the the nods in the major categories:
Comedy entertainment programme
The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4)
The Last Leg (Channel 4)
A League Of Their Own (Sky One)
Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Current affairs
Football’s Wall Of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations) (Al Jazeera English)
Iran Unveiled: Taking On The Ayatollahs (Exposure) (ITV)
Massacre at Ballymurphy (Channel 4)
Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches) (Channel 4)
Drama series
Bodyguard (BBC One)
Informer (BBC One)
Killing Eve (BBC One)
Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
Entertainment performance
Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Rachel Parris – The Mash Report (BBC Two)
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Factual series
24 Hours In A&E (Channel 4)
Life And Death Row: The Mass Execution (BBC Three)
Louis Theroux’s Altered States (BBC Two)
Prison (Channel 4)
Features
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip (ITV)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)
Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One)
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Three)
Jessica Hynes – There She Goes (BBC Four)
Julia Davis – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)
Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)
International
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis (BBC Four)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Channel 4)
Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) (BBC Two)
Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Leading actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic)
Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)
Leading actress
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)
Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Live event
Open Heart Surgery: Live (Channel 5)
Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance (BBC One)
The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC One)
Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4)
Male performance in a comedy programme
Alex Macqueen – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)
Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Peter Mullan – Mum (BBC Two)
Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9 (BBC Two)
Mini-series
A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Kiri (Channel 4)
Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic)
News coverage
Bullying And Harassment In The House of Commons (Newsnight) (BBC Two)
Cambridge Analytica Uncovered (Channel 4)
Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge (ITV)
Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive (ITV)
Reality & constructed factual
Dragon’s Den (BBC Two)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)
Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds (Channel 4)
The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night (ITV)
Scripted comedy
Derry Girls (Channel 4)
Mum (BBC Two)
Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic)
Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Short form programme
Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women’s Lives) (BBC Four)
The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC iPlayer)
Missed Call (Real Stories)
Wonderdate (BBC iPlayer)
Single documentary
Driven: The Billy Monger Story (BBC Three)
Gun No. 6 (BBC Two)
My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me (BBC One)
School For Stammerers (ITV)
Single drama
Bandersnatch – Black Mirror (Netflix)
Care (BBC One)
Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)
Through The Gates (On The Edge) (Channel 4)
Soap & continuing drama
Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITV)
EastEnders (BBC One)
Hollyoaks
Specialist factual
Bros: After The Screaming Stops (BBC Four)
Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage (Channel 4)
Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley (BBC One)
Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Channel 4)
Sport
2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England (BBC One)
2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden (BBC One)
England’s Test Cricket – Cook’s Farwell (Sky Sports Cricket)
Winter Olympics (BBC Two)
Supporting actor
Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting actress
Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
