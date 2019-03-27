Khloe Kardashian breaks down Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in KUWTK trailer

27th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The reality show is returning for a 16th series.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian screams that her family was ruined as she deals with her partner’s alleged infidelity in a sneak peek at the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The US reality TV star has been in the headlines in recent weeks following claims that Tristan Thompson – the father of her baby girl – cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods has denied sleeping with the basketball player but said he kissed her at a house party.

The explosive teaser for the new series of her hit programme shows Kardashian dealing with the fallout.

One scene shows her in tears, as she says: “It just sucks that it has to be so public.

“I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.”

Later in the clip, she is heard saying: “Tristan might love me, whatever that means.

“He has no respect for me whatsoever.”

In another scene, Kardashian shouts into into a phone: “My family was ruined.” She screams “Liar” during another phone call.

As the brief teaser comes to an end, the star says: “Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we are all going though something.

“Maybe just be a little more understanding, because it sucks.”

