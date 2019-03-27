Channing Tatum praises 'very special' girlfriend Jessie J on her birthday

The Magic Mike star showed off his romantic side on social media.

Channing Tatum has wished his partner Jessie J a happy birthday in a social media post, calling her “so very special”.

The Hollywood star, who has been in a relationship with the British singer-songwriter since last year, made the rare online sentiment as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

A black-and-white photo showed Jessie looking out of a window into sunlight, and he wrote: “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light.

“You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.

“You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Magic Mike star Tatum, 38, first appeared to address their romance back in November, when he shared a picture from the Do It Like A Dude singer’s Royal Albert Hall performance, where he was in the audience.

The couple have also been seen commenting on each other’s social media posts in recent months, and have been pictured together a number of times.

They are believed to have started a relationship six months after Tatum split from his wife, actress Jenna Dewan.

Tatum and Dewan, who have a five-year-old daughter, Everly, split in April after nine years of marriage.

