K-pop stars BTS unveil teaser for new album

The album is due to be released on April 12.

K-pop sensations BTS have unveiled a teaser video for their new album, triggering excitement among their fans.

The comeback trailer for Map Of The Soul: Persona sees the boy band’s leader RM rapping against various different backgrounds.

The hugely popular seven-piece group have already confirmed that the album will be released on April 12.

Their new offering – their first since they completed the Love Yourself trilogy last year – has amassed 2.6 million pre-orders worldwide in just five days.

The teaser sparked excitement among fans, with many posting messages on social media saying they could not wait.

“i can’t breathe this bts comeback is slaying me more than i thought,” said one person on Twitter.

“I have never clicked on a video as fast as I did when I saw the Comeback Trailer for #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA This album is going to be epic! Counting down the day,” said another.

One tweeted: “im ab to cry at work i love bts so much.”

BTS have enjoyed a meteoric rise since forming in 2013.

The group – consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – had to add an extra date to the UK leg of their world tour this month after their first Wembley Stadium appearance sold out in hours. The band will play in the capital on June 1 and 2 this year.

Last year, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

