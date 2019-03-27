Bear Grylls faces various dangers in trailer for new interactive adventure show

The survival expert will give his audience the power over his adventures.

Bear Grylls asks viewers to choose whether he should climb a cliff to face a mountain lion or jump down into an abyss in the first trailer for new interactive Netflix series You Vs Wild.

The adventure programme, described as “groundbreaking” by the streaming service, will give viewers the control over different decisions as he climbs towering mountains, enters dense jungles and tackles other tricky terrains.

In the first trailer for the immersive, family-friendly programme, the survival expert and TV star reveals some of the kinds of choices people at home will be tasked with.

Among those are whether or not he should eat a large snail, and whether he should follow the sounds of monkeys, or climb a tree instead.

Another sees him ask how he should get across a dangerous frozen body of water – by walking tentatively, or by crawling like a seal.

Filmed in a number of locations, including the rainforest and a freezing cold snowy landscape, Grylls tells viewers: “I’ve spent my life showing you how to survive in some of the world’s toughest terrains.

“Together, you and I are going to find our way back to civilisation.

Bear Grylls in You Vs Wild (Netflix)

“You’re in charge here, you’re on this journey with me, you decide, and if you don’t make the right choices, it might not end well for me.”

You Vs Wild is the second interactive project from Netflix following last year’s choose-your-own-adventure style Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch.

You Vs Vild launches globally on the streaming service on April 10.

© Press Association 2019