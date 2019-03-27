Manchester gets New York makeover as Jared Leto films new Marvel movie

Morbius also stars former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

The streets of Manchester have beem transformed into New York City, with Jared Leto in town to film a new Marvel movie.

Parts of the city’s Northern Quarter, including Oldham Street, were given a makeover for the filming of Morbius, which also stars former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith and Adria Arjona.

Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a scientist who infects himself with a sort of vampirism after attempting to cure himself of a blood disease.

The original comic books on which the movie is based were a spin-off from the Spider-Man series, casting Morbius as a some-time villain, some-time anti-hero described as a “living vampire”.

(twitter.com/kalpeshrana/PA)

The movie, which comes from Sony, is expected to sit in the same world as the studio’s Spider-Man and Venom films.

Pictures taken over the last couple of days show Manchester transformed into the Big Apple, with New York buses and taxis populating the streets.

Didn’t meet Jared Leto but who cares I saw Matt Smith #Morbius pic.twitter.com/hyNqdePmkw — damøn 🖤 (@_dam_dam) March 26, 2019

By-passers have spotted stars Leto and Smith outside buildings transformed into Washington Heights Pawnbrokers and an entrance to the Subway.

Videos also show stunts being performed on the streets.

A very Mancunian reaction to Jared Leto Double's descent that took three hours to happen. I hope they keep the fireworks "ooh" in the final cut. #morbius #tookthreehoursthat pic.twitter.com/j6GpCOm6KD — ʟɪᴅɪᴀ ғᴀᴄᴄʜɪɴᴇʟʟᴏ (@purrsuede) March 26, 2019

Morbius is expected to be released next summer.

© Press Association 2019