Ellie Goulding to perform original song for Our Planet soundtrack

Ellie Goulding has performed an original song for Sir David Attenborough’s new Netflix series Our Planet.

The star penned In This Together with Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, who has created the original score for eight-part natural history show.

She said: “I felt like I was joining the ultimate team of earth defenders.

“It’s a series that simultaneously wakes you up to the emergency but also instils wonderment. Watch it, and you will never take the earth for granted again.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WTzouXpwxg&feature=youtu.be

Price’s music was inspired by each episode’s diverse biome and was performed by the London Philharmonia Orchestra at Abbey Road.

He said: “For every moment across the eight films, from scenes of epic scale to those of incredible intimacy, my focus has always been on the emotional connection that the music could provide in support of the remarkable images.

“My hope is that the music for these films can take the audience on a real journey, helping to inspire the changes we need to care for our home.”

The soundtrack to the show will be the first ever CD release using renewable seaweed packaging. Shiro Alga Carta is made from algae and FSC pulp and developed as a way to use the damaging algal blooms of the Venice lagoon.

Our Planet, from the makers of Sir David’s Planet Earth and Blue Planet natural history BBC series, will include never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats.

It will also look at why the natural world is so important and what can be done preserve it.

The first episode will take viewers on a journey from the Brazilian rainforest to Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, Netflix said.

The series was filmed in 50 countries on all continents across four years using the latest in 4K camera technology.

Its soundtrack will be released on April 5, on the same day Our Planet is released on Netflix. The companion book to the series will be available on April 2.

The show’s accompanying website OurPlanet.com will also go live on April 5 and will provide free online resources to help people of all ages understand the importance of Earth’s habitats and how to help them thrive.

It will also feature an interactive explorable globe and educational resources, created in partnership with WWF, for schools, youth groups and families.

