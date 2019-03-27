The Gruffalo stage show returning to West End

The production will mark 20 years since the publication of the hit children's book.

The Gruffalo live show will return to the West End later this year following a UK tour.

The stage show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the children’s book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

First published in 1999, it was adapted for the stage by theatre company Tall Stories in 2001.

Who's joining us for a stroll in the deep dark wood at @StratfordCircus this Christmas? pic.twitter.com/P2ezomOS6t — Tall Stories (@TallStoriesNews) December 12, 2018

The same company has since adapted other Donaldson and Scheffler books including Room On The Broom and The Snail And The Whale.

The show’s cast will include Jake Addley as Predators, Rebecca Newman as Mouse, Elliot Rodriguez as the Gruffalo and Ashley Sean-Cook will understudy and assistant stage manage.

The UK and Ireland tour will begin at the Rose Theatre in Kingston on May 29 and will stop in Bury St Edmunds, Swindon, Dublin, Birmingham and Southend, with more dates to be added.

The Gruffalo will be part of the Imagine Children's Festival at the @southbankcentre on Monday 18th February. The Gruffalo cast will be there in the afternoon! More details to follow soon… pic.twitter.com/PjvZiTtbi7 — The Gruffalo Live (@TheGruffaloLive) February 8, 2019

It will open at the Lyric Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue on July 3, running until September 8.

