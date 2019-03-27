Ricky Gervais reveals he is writing second series of After Life

27th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian has thanked fans for supporting the project.

After Life

Ricky Gervais has announced he is writing a second series of After Life following the success of its first season.

The writer thanked fans for supporting the Netflix show, which has been praised for both its comedy and handling of bereavement.

Gervais said that he has been touched by the reviews and audience response to After Life, which sees the comedian star as a cynical widower.

The co-creator of Extras and The Office said reaction had been unprecedented.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Thanks again for all the love for #AfterLife. I have never had a reaction like this.

After Life
Ricky Gervais with Dame Penelope Wilton in After Life (Natalie Seery/Netflix)

“The reviews have been great but the response from viewers has been f****** amazing. And that means so much more to me. You are the best fans in the world. Oh, and I’ve started writing series 2.”

Gervais plays depressed widower and local journalist Tony Johnson in After Life, with Dame Penelope Wilton as co-star.

The six-episode first series was praised for its handling of dark subject matter and Gervais’ performance.

Speaking to the Press Association, Gervais said previously: “I have always dealt with taboo subjects but probably more obviously comedically, and this is the most dramatic.”

He added: “It is tragic but it’s still somehow funny all the way through, but then so was my mum’s funeral – we were crying and then laughing at stuff, the speeches and stuff, and that is what humour is for.

“There is no better tool to get you through bad things, there is no better way to discuss bad things than with a sense of humour, it makes you bullet proof.”

© Press Association 2019

