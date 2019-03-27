Shakira attends Spanish court in hearing over 'plagiarism' claim

27th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

A Cuban-born singer has alleged that the lyrics, rhythm and melody of La Bicicleta are similar to his work.

Spain Shakira La Bicicleta

Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives have appeared in a Madrid court to answer allegations by a Cuban-born singer and producer that they plagiarised his work in their award-winning hit La Bicicleta.

Shakira smiled as she entered the court in Madrid on Wednesday without answering reporters’ questions.

Shakira and Vives have previously rejected the allegations by Livan Rafael Castellanos that La Bicicleta, which means The Bicycle in English, contains lyrics, rhythm and melody similar to those of his 1997 song, Yo Te Quiero Tanto.

Shakira – O2 Arena – London
Shakira on stage (Ian West/PA)

La Bicicleta won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.

Vives told reporters he welcomed the chance to clear his name.

© Press Association 2019

