Toni Collette and Jesse Plemons join Netflix's new psychological thriller

Toni Collette and Jesse Plemons are among the stars to have signed up to a new Netflix psychological thriller film.

They will be joined by Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis in the Charlie Kaufman-directed project, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, based on the best-selling 2016 debut novel of the same name by Iain Reid.

Kaufman, who wrote the films Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, will also write the screen adaptation, and Reid will co-produce alongside Anthony Bregman.

The film will start principal photography this month, Netflix said.

Exploring the fragility of the psyche and the limitations of solitude, the novel tells the story of Jake and his girlfriend, who go on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm.

The girlfriend, who is not named, is thinking of ending things, but is left stranded when Jake takes an unexpected detour, leading to a disturbing series of events.

Collette is best known for her roles in Muriel’s Wedding, In Her Shoes and Hereditary, and Plemons for the TV series Breaking Bad and Fargo, as well as the films Bridge of Spies and The Post.

Buckley is known for BBC series War And Peace and Taboo, and Thewlis starred in the Harry Potter films as well as War Horse and The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

