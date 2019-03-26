Love Island's Gabby Allen cuts stylish figure at Eaten By Lions premiere

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Johnny Vegas and EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra also attended.

Eaten by Lions Premiere - London

Former Love Island star Gabby Allen and her pop star boyfriend Myles Stephenson looked chic as they arrived at the premiere of Eaten By Lions.

The pair were among stars who attended the showing at The Courthouse Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Eaten by Lions Premiere – London
Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen (Ian West/PA)

Allen, 27, wore a belted jumper dress with a high neckline.

The dancer complemented the outfit with a pair of black tasselled sandal heels, door knocker earrings and silver bangles.

Rak-Su musician Myles, 27, wore a black bomber jacket, a pink hooded jumper and jogging bottoms.

Eaten by Lions Premiere – London
Johnny Vegas (Ian West/PA)

Johnny Vegas, using a walking stick, and EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra also attended the first night of the film.

The feature follows the story of siblings Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll) as they embark on a journey to find Omar’s estranged father.

