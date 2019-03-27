Chris Martin files for restraining order against alleged stalker

Chris Martin has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker he accuses of his endangering the safety of his family.

The Coldplay frontman alleges the woman left a package at his house in Malibu, California, as well as notes referring to death, suicide and his children, Apple, 14, and 12-year-old Moses, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

According to legal documents filed in Los Angeles, the alleged stalker believes she is in a “romantic relationship” with Martin.

Martin’s security guard backs up his claims and the filing includes the criminal record of the accused stalker.

Martin’s partner, the American actress and model Dakota Johnson, is listed under the terms of protection, as are his children.

Paltrow, however, is not listed as needing protection.

Martin, 42, was granted a temporary restraining order, meaning the woman must stay at least 100 yards away from him until a court hearing next month.

Martin and Fifty Shades star Johnson, 29, have been dating since October 2017.

© Press Association 2019