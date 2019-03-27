Damien Hirst artwork belonging to Tracey Emin going under the hammer

All You Need Is Love, Love, Love will be sold in Dallas, Texas.

A Damien Hirst print given to Tracey Emin and inscribed with a personal message to the artist is to go under the hammer for charity.

All You Need Is Love, Love, Love is a 2008 silk-screen print of a red love heart filled with butterflies.

Damien Hirst
An edition of a Damien Hirst artwork given to Tracey Emin is to go under the hammer (Damien Hirst/The Goss-Michael Foundation/PA)

The edition going up for sale is number 99 of 150. It has a hand-drawn message from Hirst to Emin, reading: “For Tracey, thanks for the support love.”

It will be auctioned off at a gala and art exhibition taking place in Dallas, Texas, on Friday.

The Goss-Michael Foundation, which was founded by George Michael and his former partner Kenny Goss, is a founding partner of the charity event, which is titled MTV RE:DEFINE.

Damien Hirst
Damien Hirst wrote a personalised message to Tracey Emin on one of his artworks (Damien Hirst/The Goss-Michael Foundation/PA)

The benefit auction will see more than 25 curated pieces of contemporary art up for sale as well as a performance by Rita Ora, organisers said.

Goss said of the Hirst painting: “This is priceless. One-of-a-kind piece from two of the most famous artists, who are often referred to as the ‘royalty’ of the British art world.”

The auction is set to take place at The Statler Dallas on Friday.

