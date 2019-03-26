Marvel shares new Avengers: Endgame character posters

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The film will carry on from the events in Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London

Marvel has unveiled a raft of new character posters ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

The shots show moody photographs of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson at Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

Each poster has the words “Avenge the fallen” emblazoned across it.

Other galleries of posters show stars including Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Tom Hiddleston also shared a poster of his character Loki, while Chadwick Boseman shared his of Black Panther.

Avengers: Endgame will follow on from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and will be released in UK cinemas on April 25.

