Diana Ross celebrates birthday: 75 is a good number

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

There will be a new documentary about the singer released to mark the occasion.

Diana Ross in concert - London

Diana Ross has celebrated her 75th birthday saying she hopes she feels so good forever.

The singer marked her landmark year, writing on Twitter: “Hooray !! Choosing love and life.

“75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all.”

She added: “I thank the world, I thank the Source, I thank the universe for my time here.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you -life and love you are incredible.”

A special documentary will be released to celebrate her birthday, featuring her Live in Central Park concert in 1983, which was hit by a freak storm causing the concert to be cancelled mid-way through.

The documentary, Diana Ross: Her Love, Life And Legacy, also includes interviews and new content.

