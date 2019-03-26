Diana Ross celebrates birthday: 75 is a good number

There will be a new documentary about the singer released to mark the occasion.

Diana Ross has celebrated her 75th birthday saying she hopes she feels so good forever.

The singer marked her landmark year, writing on Twitter: “Hooray !! Choosing love and life.

“75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all.”

She added: “I thank the world, I thank the Source, I thank the universe for my time here.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you -life and love you are incredible.”

A special documentary will be released to celebrate her birthday, featuring her Live in Central Park concert in 1983, which was hit by a freak storm causing the concert to be cancelled mid-way through.

The documentary, Diana Ross: Her Love, Life And Legacy, also includes interviews and new content.

