Sophie Turner explains decision to get engaged to Joe Jonas when she was 21

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The star said she knew when she had met the right person.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Sophie Turner has explained her decision to get engaged to fiance Joe Jonas when she was so young.

The Game Of Thrones star, 22, was just 21 when the singer proposed and said she was “fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” but knew she had met the right person in the Jonas Brothers singer.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know.

“I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Addressing her reference to girls, she added: “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

🍭

Turner revealed that before she met Jonas she held a torch for Justin Bieber, and that crush helped inspire her performance as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones when she was being courted by evil King Joffrey.

Turner said: “She sees the world through rose-tinted glasses at the very beginning.

“She is completely oblivious to who the royal family are. It’s like any Justin Bieber fan — they don’t realise Justin has his darkness about him.”

The Final Season #ForTheThrone

She added she was “a Belieber, with a whole wall in my bedroom dedicated to him. David and Dan (the show’s creators David Benioff and DB Weiss)  always told me, ‘Look at Joffrey as if he’s Justin Bieber and imagine that life’.

“That’s the trick — how to get Sophie to act!”

Discussing the parallels between Hollywood and Westeros, she added: “There’s a lot of Sansa in me. You go into something and you think it’s going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, ‘Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything.

“And Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.”

