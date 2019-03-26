Family of Avicii launches foundation to support people with mental health issues

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The dance DJ, whose name was Tim Bergling, died aged 28 last year while visiting Oman.

Avicii

The family of the Grammy-nominated Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii has launched a foundation in his memory.

The international pop star, whose name was Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman, on April 20 2018.

He was 28 years old and police said there was no evidence of foul play.

His family announced on Tuesday that the Tim Bergling Foundation will initially focus on supporting people and organisations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

People Avicii
Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Amy Sussman/AP)

It also will be active in climate change, nature conservation and endangered species.

The foundation’s objectives may be pursued in Sweden and abroad.

The international pop star performed his electronic dance songs at music festivals around the world and landed on US radio with his country-dance mashup Wake Me Up.

He retired from touring in 2016.

