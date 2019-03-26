Kelly Macdonald plays grieving mother in first trailer for The Victim

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

She is accused of revealing the identity of her son's killer online.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London

Kelly Macdonald and John Hannah face off in the first trailer for new BBC drama The Victim.

The four-part legal thriller stars the Trainspotting actress as Anna Dean, whose nine-year-old son was murdered 15 years ago.

The clip opens with her facing trial, accused of revealing her son’s killer’s new identity online and conspiring to have him murdered.

Craig Myers, played by James Harkness, is the victim of a vicious attack, but denies he was the one who killed the child.

The show explores the mystery of whether he is the victim of mistaken identity or the dangerous killer that Macdonald’s character believes he is.

Hannah can be seen as experienced detective inspector Grover, who is investigating the attack on Craig and trying to discover who made the online accusation against him.

He asks Anna: “Do you know who attacked Craig Myers?” and she replies: “No, but I’m glad they did.”

The Victim is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

