George Harrison's sitar suffered 'unfortunate accident' at the V&A Museum

26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Olivia Harrison, widow of the late Beatle, had loaned the complex Indian instrument to the famous institution.

The Beatles - George Harrison - Liverpool

George Harrison’s sitar was damaged in an “unfortunate accident” at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Olivia Harrison, widow of the late Beatle, loaned the complex instrument to the famous institution.

A spokeswoman for the museum said that the sitar was repaired following the incident.

Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison
Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison (Yui Mok/PA)

“In 2016, during preparation for a temporary exhibition an unfortunate accident occurred causing partial damage to a sitar on loan from Olivia Harrison,” the V&A said.

“The care and protection of objects entrusted to us is of the utmost importance and we take these matters extremely seriously.

“Following conservation assessment, one of the sitar’s gourds was fully repaired in consultation with leading experts, and no permanent damage was sustained.

George Harrison with his sitar
George Harrison with his sitar (PA)

“The sitar featured in the exhibition which opened in September 2016, alongside a number of other significant objects generously on loan from Mrs Harrison.”

Harrison grew fascinated with the sitar, a long-necked string instrument that uses a bulbous gourd for its resonating chamber, and asked Ravi Shankar to teach him to play it properly.

The instrument was adopted by the Beatles in many of the Fab Four’s tracks.

The sitar formed part of the V&A’s You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-70 exhibition, which also featured the original suit worn by Harrison on the cover of the Sgt Pepper album.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001, at the age of 58.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Martin Clunes to return for ninth series of Doc Martin

International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now
International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now

Ofcom rejects complaints against Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland
Ofcom rejects complaints against Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland

Why is Justin Bieber being blamed for the closure of an Icelandic canyon?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Alan Brazil breached broadcasting rules by saying Asians caused rat infestation

Alan Brazil breached broadcasting rules by saying Asians caused rat infestation
Pregnant Gemma Atkinson climbs Spanish volcano in memory of late father

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson climbs Spanish volcano in memory of late father
Everything you need to know about Rixo, the vintage-inspired label that's taking over Instagram

Everything you need to know about Rixo, the vintage-inspired label that's taking over Instagram
As it's found they're helping cut carbon emissions - how to support your local food bank

As it's found they're helping cut carbon emissions - how to support your local food bank
As it's found they're helping cut carbon emissions - how to support your local food bank

Martin Clunes to return for ninth series of Doc Martin