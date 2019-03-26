Mattel releases new line of dolls inspired by K-Pop band BTS

Mattel releases new line of dolls inspired by K-Pop band BTS26th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
Fans took to social media to share their feelings.
Toy manufacturer Mattel has created a new line-up of dolls inspired by South Korean boy band BTS.
K-Pop fans took to Twitter to share their feelings after Mattel revealed the dolls modelled in the likeness of the band’s seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.
The dolls are fashioned in the looks from the band’s music video IDOL, which reached more than 400 million views on YouTube.
Mattel teased the launch of the BTS fashion dolls on Twitter, releasing close-up images of each of the dolls over the course of the week.
The full image was then released on 26 March, with the brand saying: “MIC Drop, ARMY! For the first time ever, we’re thrilled to show you the line of BTS fashion dolls!”
The BTS fashion dolls will be sold for $20 each (around £15), and will be available to buy from September 1.
Fans of the band discussed the new dolls on social media, with many loving the life-like figurines, but some saying they weren’t quite up to their exacting standards.
Sejal Shah Miller, global brand GM for Mattel, said: “BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band.”
The band announced their return to the UK with details of a show at London’s Wembley Stadium, which sold out within 90 minutes as the tickets went on sale.
By popular demand, BTS then added a further UK date to their tour.
© Press Association 2019