Mattel releases new line of dolls inspired by K-Pop band BTS

Toy manufacturer Mattel has created a new line-up of dolls inspired by South Korean boy band BTS.

K-Pop fans took to Twitter to share their feelings after Mattel revealed the dolls modelled in the likeness of the band’s seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The dolls are fashioned in the looks from the band’s music video IDOL, which reached more than 400 million views on YouTube.

MIC Drop, ARMY! 🎤For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! 💜😍#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

Mattel teased the launch of the BTS fashion dolls on Twitter, releasing close-up images of each of the dolls over the course of the week.

The full image was then released on 26 March, with the brand saying: “MIC Drop, ARMY! For the first time ever, we’re thrilled to show you the line of BTS fashion dolls!”

You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol… 💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/2rVdAcJWkH — Mattel (@Mattel) March 19, 2019

The BTS fashion dolls will be sold for $20 each (around £15), and will be available to buy from September 1.

Fans of the band discussed the new dolls on social media, with many loving the life-like figurines, but some saying they weren’t quite up to their exacting standards.

can we give mattel props for putting eyeshadow on the dolls? i’m pretty sure this is the first time they have done that on male dolls and that’s a big step towards the end of toxic masculinity #BTSxMattel #BTSDollsOfficial pic.twitter.com/V4YfhzEZHv — BTS AT ROSE BOWL (@velvctjeon) March 26, 2019

They actually look alike. Mattel did a very good job on the faces in my opinion. The facer are very detailed im impressed.But, honestly the HAIR… They reuined it with the hair. pic.twitter.com/zvfT2PuYCE — Yani🍂 (@Bklaht_Yani) March 26, 2019

You either like them or you don't. You'll buy them or you won't. At the end of the day, I still give @Mattel major props for recognizing @BTS_twt's star power enough to make them into dolls. A+ for effort Mattel! I still appreciate it! 💜 — the psych perspective 💡 (@voixdefleur) March 26, 2019

Sejal Shah Miller, global brand GM for Mattel, said: “BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band.”

BTS will be performing at Wembley Stadium in June. (PA)

The band announced their return to the UK with details of a show at London’s Wembley Stadium, which sold out within 90 minutes as the tickets went on sale.

By popular demand, BTS then added a further UK date to their tour.

