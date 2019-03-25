Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston share first look at The Morning Show

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The pair previously worked together on Friends.

Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have confirmed their new programme is called The Morning Show and that it will offer “an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace”.

Reports that the Hollywood stars were teaming up for a new show first started to circulate in 2017 and on Monday they shared the first look at the drama at Apple’s TV and movie streaming subscription service launch.

The pair revealed the title and that the programme would be set in the worlds of morning news.

Witherspoon, who had a guest role in Friends as the sister of Aniston’s character, said: “In The Morning Show we pull back the curtain on power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows.

“It’s a real insiders’ view into the lives of the people who help America wake up every day.”

Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston speak during an event to announce new Apple products
Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston speak during an event to announce new Apple products (AP)

Aniston added: “Through the prism of those under-slept over-adrenalised people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they are behind closed doors.”

The Friends star said she was looking forward to getting back to television in the show, which will be on Apple TV+.

“All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I’m really excited about it,” she said.

“So, we can’t wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up.”

The actresses were joined onstage by actor Steve Carell, who plays a morning show anchor who is finding it hard to remain relevant.

The Morning Show is set to debut later this year.

© Press Association 2019

